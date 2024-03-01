Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.27 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

