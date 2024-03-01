Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.