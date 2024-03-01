Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on April 4th

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Corporate Travel Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 27,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. In other news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 27,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. Also, insider Jamie Pherous acquired 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.98 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of A$1,398,250.00 ($913,888.89). Corporate insiders own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.
