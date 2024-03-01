Cormark Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

CG opened at C$6.81 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

