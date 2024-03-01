Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $701.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

