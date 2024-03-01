Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

