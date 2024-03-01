Contrasting Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elys Game Technology and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 524.41%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.15 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.29 Alkami Technology $264.83 million 8.98 -$58.60 million ($0.66) -37.80

Elys Game Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -40.25% -525.11% -138.50% Alkami Technology -23.76% -17.01% -11.51%

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology



Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Alkami Technology



Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

