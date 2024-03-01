Comparing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UiPath and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.06 billion 12.67 -$328.35 million ($0.28) -84.64 Synopsys $5.84 billion 14.98 $1.23 billion $9.08 63.19

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

UiPath has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -12.51% -5.98% -4.31% Synopsys 22.96% 22.88% 13.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UiPath and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 9 6 0 2.40 Synopsys 0 0 9 0 3.00

UiPath presently has a consensus target price of $22.32, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $594.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than UiPath.

Summary

Synopsys beats UiPath on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

