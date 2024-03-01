Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

