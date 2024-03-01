Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,772,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $14,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

