Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.