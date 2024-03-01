Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

