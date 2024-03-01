Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

CCEP opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

