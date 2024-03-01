CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Stock Performance
Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
About CLP
