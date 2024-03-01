CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

