CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CleanSpark in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

CleanSpark Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $16.72 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

