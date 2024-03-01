City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $12,224.63 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.03 per share, with a total value of $12,224.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,503.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

City Stock Up 1.0 %

City stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in City by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in City by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

