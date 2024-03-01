Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

