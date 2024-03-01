Citigroup Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 162,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

