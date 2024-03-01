Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.82 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

