Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

