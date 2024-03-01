CIBC Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$53.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMA

Emera Price Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.60 on Tuesday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.