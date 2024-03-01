CIBC Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$81.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$76.03 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

