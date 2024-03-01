CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIX. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.