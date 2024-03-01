China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

