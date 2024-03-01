China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CGA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

