China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.