Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRX

Chimerix Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.