Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

CC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

