Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

