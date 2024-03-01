Cencora (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.90.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $235.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,241,895 shares of company stock valued at $997,634,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cencora by 6.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.