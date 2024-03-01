Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ceapro Price Performance

CRPOF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.