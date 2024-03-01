CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.71 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

