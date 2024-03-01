CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Issues Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.

CCA Industries Stock Up 18.1 %

CAWW stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. CCA Industries has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

