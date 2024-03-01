Caxton Associates LP Takes $924,000 Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $5,077,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 6.2 %

SPHR opened at $43.33 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 59,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,248,729. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.