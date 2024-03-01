Caxton Associates LP Takes $644,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

