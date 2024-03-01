Caxton Associates LP Takes $637,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.