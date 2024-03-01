Caxton Associates LP Takes $598,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 467,332 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.02.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
