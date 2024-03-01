Caxton Associates LP Sells 6,218 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Down 0.5 %

TDW stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.