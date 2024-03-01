Caxton Associates LP Sells 16,089 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

