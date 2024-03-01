Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RH by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $12,392,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 19.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 237,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

NYSE RH opened at $274.40 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

