Caxton Associates LP Purchases 88,299 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 281.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR opened at $6.43 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NR

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.