Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $24,573,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $26.13.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

