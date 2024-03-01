Caxton Associates LP Invests $841,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

