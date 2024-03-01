Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Navient by 21.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Navient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 5,209.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Navient Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

