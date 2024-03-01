Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.1 %

R opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

