Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 37,453 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

