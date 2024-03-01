Caxton Associates LP Buys 169,583 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of HUYA worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.52 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

