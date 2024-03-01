Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

