Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
