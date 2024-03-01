CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered CareMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered CareMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

CareMax Stock Up 10.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CareMax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $140.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of CareMax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 539,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 897,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,365,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

