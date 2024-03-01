Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,993.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

