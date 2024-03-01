Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.27.

CAR.UN opened at C$47.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

